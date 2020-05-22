North Olmsted teenager providing mobile shower service for the homeless in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The vision of a high school junior has led to the gift of showers for some of Cleveland’s homeless population.
Riley Glazer, of North Olmsted, came up with the idea of providing mobile showers while working in a soup kitchen during a mission trip to Tennessee.
Her dad started working on outfitting a bus with showers, and for the last four weeks, they’ve hauled it to St. Herman’s House in Ohio City.
“It really is [about] just that one smile,” Glazer said. “To be able to come out and have a conversation with someone who is so appreciative for something we take for granted every single day.”
“We’re making connections, learning people’s names and it’s really great to see the whole community out here that’s so welcoming to everyone,” she said of the program at St. Herman’s, a men’s shelter on Franklin Boulevard.
“Just as you feel good after a shower, they feel awesome after a shower because they don’t get the opportunity as much we’d like,” said St. Herman’s director Paul Finley.
In addition to their shelter services, St. Herman’s provides clean clothing for the homeless. Glazer has also started bringing clothing to give away.
“It helps a lot of people in the neighborhood that can’t get to their needs,” said Herman Lewis, who relies on the services.
He told 19 News he started coming when he quite literally had nowhere else to go.
“It gives me a lot of hope,” he said. “Sometimes they say you can’t see angels... but these people, I call them angels.”
The shower services are provided every Friday at St. Herman’s, located at 4410 Franklin Blvd. in Cleveland.
More information on Glazer’s Project Fresh Start, can be found here.
