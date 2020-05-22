Northeast Ohio Weather: Rain in the area all day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Stubborn upper low will slowly track across southern Ohio today. It has weakened compared to earlier in the week when we were dealing with the same system. I have rain in the forecast today. Most areas will get around a quarter inch or so. The rain will be in our area pretty much all day and into the evening. Widespread clouds will keep temperatures in the 60s. The wind will be fairly light. Low cloud cover will remain in the area tonight. Isolated showers tonight then areas of drizzle overnight. Watch out for fog development as well. Temperatures drop well into the 50s once the fog forms. It will be hard to get rid of the low clouds tomorrow. Expect morning fog and drizzle.