Northeast Ohio weather: Rain winds down tonight, fog develops late

Northeast Ohio weather: Rain in the area for all of Friday
By Samantha Roberts | May 22, 2020 at 1:46 AM EDT - Updated May 22 at 3:27 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Stubborn upper level low pressure has been moving across southern Ohio today, bringing us clouds and rain.

This feature will slowly move farther and farther away through the evening.

Here is Friday’s 19 First Alert Weather School lesson:

Professor Jeff Tanchak discusses pool safety on 19 First Alert Weather School.

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Friday, May 22, 2020

As the low moves away, rain will gradually come to an end through the evening.

With light winds and wet ground, I do expect quite a bit of fog to develop overnight.

Fog will take some time to lift Saturday morning.

It may be late morning or midday before some of us see the sunshine.

Sunshine will break out through the afternoon.

Temperatures will warm into the lower 70s.

More significant warming is on the way for Sunday and Monday.

Highs will top out well into the 80s.

Commuter Cast: Memorial Day Weekend

Commuter Cast: Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak gives you your Memorial Day Weekend Forecast!

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Friday, May 22, 2020

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.