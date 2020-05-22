Seniors send messages to graduating seniors in Brecksville

Long-term care seniors have life experience and good advice for the class of 2020.

Seniors send messages to graduating seniors in Brecksville
The residents at Jennings took to social media to share their wisdom with the 2020 seniors at Breckville. (Source: Jennings/Facebook)
By Dan DeRoos | May 22, 2020 at 10:34 AM EDT - Updated May 22 at 10:34 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -They are two groups who might be impacted the most by the COVID-19 pandemic; seniors living in long-term care facilities, and seniors in high school.

The staff at Jennings in Brecksville made the connection, and had some of its residents use a white board to write messages to the class of 2020 at Brecksville High School.

Some of the advice, posted on the Jennings Facebook page, is simple like, “Stay away from drugs,” and “Stay out of trouble,” and some is goal setting like, “Find a mate you have something in common with and spend your life with them.”

Posted by Jennings - Northeast Ohio on Thursday, May 21, 2020
Posted by Jennings - Northeast Ohio on Thursday, May 21, 2020
Posted by Jennings - Northeast Ohio on Thursday, May 21, 2020
Posted by Jennings - Northeast Ohio on Thursday, May 21, 2020
Posted by Jennings - Northeast Ohio on Thursday, May 21, 2020
Posted by Jennings - Northeast Ohio on Thursday, May 21, 2020
Posted by Jennings - Northeast Ohio on Thursday, May 21, 2020
Posted by Jennings - Northeast Ohio on Thursday, May 21, 2020
Posted by Jennings - Northeast Ohio on Thursday, May 21, 2020
Posted by Jennings - Northeast Ohio on Thursday, May 21, 2020
Posted by Jennings - Northeast Ohio on Thursday, May 21, 2020

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.