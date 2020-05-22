As of today, this is the 7th wettest May on record in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It seems that in a changing climate, we are always on the verge of breaking some record, whether it be temperature or precipitation.
Now, here we are in late May and we’re well on our way to doing that again.
As of today, May 22, we have accumulated 6.41″ of rainfall at Cleveland-Hopkins.
That means that if the month ended today, this would be our seventh wettest May on record.
We have not seen quite as much rainfall in Akron this month though.
In fact, we have a small rainfall deficit there.
We've accumulated 2.68" of rainfall so far this May at Akron-Canton.
We typically have around 3″ there by this point in May.
This is a testament to how much the weather can vary around our area, and not just on the East Side and West Side.
The weather can vary greatly across all portions of Northeast Ohio.
With scattered thunderstorms expected late in holiday weekend and next week, our rainfall totals will continue to climb for the month.
