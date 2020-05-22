University of Akron releases preliminary plans for fall of 2020

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The University of Akron will welcome students to return to campus in the fall of 2020, unless circumstances change significantly according to a statement released Friday, May 22.
Akron University admits additional detailed planning will be necessary between now and the beginning of classes in the fall.
However, they believe they are in a position to make some initial determinations to help students with their planning and decisions.
Students will return to face-to-face classroom with the following conditions in place:
- The safety of students, faculty, contract professionals and staff is our most important goal.
- Currently existing physical distancing rules and personal protection strategies will apply to all campus activities, including in the classroom.
- Residence halls will be open and operate within physical distancing guidelines.
- Face-to-face instruction will occur, and students should expect a mix of face-to-face, hybrid, and online classes. Many courses will be offered through dual delivery, which will give students the option to take the class in person or online.
- High levels of personal health monitoring, consideration of others and adherence to regulations will be expected of everyone.
- Staffing in University offices will be kept at minimum levels, where possible, while continuing to meet the needs of those we serve.
- The full range of student services will be offered.
- To the extent possible, the classroom schedules now in place for returning students will be retained.
The school admits it is not yet clear how high-density activities, such as marching band, athletics, intramurals, etc. will be managed.
Since late April, Dr. Joe Urgo, UA’s executive vice president and provost, has led a team of more than sixty individuals from across the University in planning for various scenarios to enable a return to campus for the fall 2020 semester.
Additionally, a group of leaders from Ohio’s public universities, including Dr. Urgo, has worked to develop protocols to guide the decisions regarding the entire range of operational aspects of the University.
“I want to thank everyone for their dedication and efforts as we seek to establish the best ways we can operate in our changed world. We encourage students to make plans to join us this fall and be part of the great adventure we have before us,” Gary Miller, President, The University of Akron, said.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.