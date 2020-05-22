Woman on the run after striking Ohio trooper’s cruiser on Turnpike

RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities are searching for a woman driving a 2018 Chevy Impala who struck an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser during a chase Friday in Ravenna.
The incident unfolded at about 3 p.m. on the Ohio Turnpike, near State Route 44, according to OSHP.
The trooper blocked her sedan from behind at a toll gate, and the woman reversed and crashed into his cruiser to escape.
The suspect then drove forward, maneuvered around a car in front of her and sped past the toll gate.
During the melee, a male passenger jumped out of the Impala and surrendered.
He was taken to the hospital for a possible leg injury, and the trooper involved in the crash is OK.
The woman is still on the run, and OSHP plan on releasing more details shortly.
