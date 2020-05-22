68-year-old Akron man murdered in home, car stolen

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 68-year-old man was found murdered in his own home Thursday evening.
Akron police said they went to the home in the 800 block of Wilmot Street around 9:30 p.m. for a welfare check after the victim had not been heard from for a period of time.
Officers said the man, whose name is not being released, had been stabbed.
The Summit County Medical Examiner will now conduct an autopsy.
Police said his car, a dark blue 2005 Subaru Outback, was missing and is now entered as a stolen vehicle.
The license plate is DJR-2214.
There are no suspects and anyone with information is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490.
