Young friends thank Northeast Ohio first responders with baked goods for efforts during COVID-19 pandemic

Young friends thank Northeast Ohio first responders with baked goods for efforts during COVID-19 pandemic
Young girls thank Northeast Ohio first responders with baked goods for efforts during coronavirus
By Chris Anderson | May 22, 2020 at 12:05 PM EDT - Updated May 22 at 12:05 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two young girls have taken it upon themselves to thank emergency personnel for their work during the public health crisis.

Cecilia Hernandez, a 10-year-old girl from Streetsboro, and 13-year-old Elaina Delaney, of Mayfield Heights, bake cupcakes and cheesecake for Streetsboro police and firefighters.

The two wanted to show their appreciation to first responders for their commitment to working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Young girls thank Northeast Ohio first responders with baked goods for efforts during coronavirus

Both girls baked and delivered the sweets in person to the city’s firefighters and police officers.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.