Cleveland Metroparks ‘Cruise the Zoo’ tickets extended for 2 weeks after high demand

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thanks to popular demand, Cleveland Metroparks’ “Cruise the Zoo” has been extended for another two weeks!
Tickets for the Cleveland Metroparks’ “Cruise the Zoo” event were made available again on Wednesday after the sale website was temporarily taken offline due to high demand and technical issues.
Tickets for the drive-thru fundraising event are available at the Future for Wildlife website, the Zoo system announced.
The website was taken down and sales were temporarily halted on Tuesday night after thousands of people accessed the portal to purchase the tickets, which range from $20 for members to $40 for non-members.
Zoo officials said the drive-thru event, allowing families and visitors to get an up-close look at giraffes and elephants from their cars, will help raise money to continue animal care efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The limited-access event began May 20 and runs through June 14.
The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has been closed to the public since March 16. The zoo system is down more than $1.5 million in revenue through April from 2019.
Cleveland Metroparks said, “Thank you for your tremendous support of the Zoo during this time!” in their extension announcement on Saturday morning.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.