1,956 COVID-19 deaths reported in Ohio; at least 31,408 cases statewide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health said Saturday there are 1,956 total dead in the state due to coronavirus, and 31,408 total cases statewide.
Health officials said there have been a total of 5,437 patients in the hospital, and there have been a total of 1,429 admitted in the ICU.
In total, there are 1,756 confirmed dead in the state due to the virus, and 29,288 confirmed cases statewide.
The age range is less than one year old to 109 years old, with the median age range of 50.
