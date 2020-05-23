159 COVID-19 deaths reported in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Health officials said there are a total of 159 COVID-19 deaths in Summit County. The total for deaths includes confirmed and probable dead.
There are 121 confirmed dead countywide, health officials said.
And, there are a total of 1,239 total cases. The total for cases includes confirmed and probable cases.
Health officials said there are 1,163 confirmed cases statewide.
You can read the latest updates in Ohio from Saturday below.
You can read the latest update from Thursday for Summit County below.
Summit County Public Health officials offered tips on how to keep yourself safe while getting gas:
- If available, use disinfecting wipes on handles and buttons of gas pump before you touch them.
- After you get gas and pay, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water when you get to your destination.
Summit County Public Health officials also remind us to clean all ‘high touch’ surfaces every day.
High touch surfaces include counters, tabletops, doorknobs, bathroom fixtures, toilets, phones, keyboards, tablets, and bedside tables.
Also, clean any surfaces that may have blood, stool, or body fluids on them.
Use a household cleaning spray or wipe according to the label instructions.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.