Family and friends gather to search for missing 39-year-old Westlake man

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Caleb Marple hasn’t been seen since Sunday night, May 17.
“We don’t have a lot of details, he seems to have just vanished," said Christine Tran, one of Caleb’s friends.
His friends say he started the night off at Barley House on West 6th Street in Cleveland’s Warehouse District.
According to police, he left just after midnight.
Investigators say Caleb did not have his phone on him because he left in an Uber as he was on his way downtown.
He was last seen wearing a white long sleeve shirt, dark jeans, and a hat.
After that, things get murky.
“We know that he didn’t leave us, we know that something’s wrong,” said Tran. “He was intoxicated but, he would not have left his loved ones at all, he would’ve come home," she said. “There were people here, somebody had to have seen something."
Saturday morning, dozens of family and friends gathered in at Center and Washington streets to start a search.
They're hoping that someone will see their posters and call police with information.
“Lots of questions about mental illness, financial things, he had none of that, he was of good mental health,” said Tran. “He is loved my many people and I think if we could get him to hear anything, it would be to let him know that we’re here for him," she said.
The report describes Caleb as 5′11″ tall and 180 lbs. with brown hair, brown eyes, and a beard.
Cleveland investigators are reportedly working with Westlake Police to find him.
If you have any information that might be useful please call the Cleveland Police at (216) 621-1234 with any information on where he may be.
