Homicide investigation underway by Cleveland Police after 22-year-old man dies after shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police said an investigation is underway after a 22-year-old man died after a shooting on Eldamere Avenue where he was found lying near the driver side door of a black SUV.
At 4 a.m. Saturday, police responded to shots fired on Eldamere Avenue. When officers arrived, a black SUV was observed with the doors wide open, and the victim was lying on the ground near the driver side door.
The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and officers administered first aid until EMS came, police said. The victim was taken to University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
On the scene, it was learned by police the victim had been involved in a verbal altercation with a group of males. Shots were fired and the victim was struck. The suspects fled in a vehicle.
Investigators also learned that another male victim of gunshot wounds had been dropped off at South Pointe Hospital by a private vehicle.
Police said no charges have been filed in the shooting and any involvement this victim/individual had in the Eldamere Avenue shooting remains under investigation.
Members of the homicide unit, along with the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiners Office responded to the scene for investigation.
Homicide investigators are working with the Real Time Crime Center to develop further leads. Anyone with information regarding this matter is asked to call detectives at (216) 623-5464.
