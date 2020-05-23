NBA spokesperson: NBA, NBPA are engaged on exploratory talks to return for single-site games in late July

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association are in exploratory talks to return for single-site games in late July at the ESPN World Wide World of Sports Complex for games, practices and housing, according to NBA spokesperson Mike Bass.
According to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, Bass, NBA spokesperson said they are in talks with Walt Disney Corporation to restart the season.
The NBA said they are working with public health officials and government experts on guidelines to ensure appropriate medical protocols and protections.
Here is the full quote from NBA spokesperson in regards to resume the season.
“The NBA, in conjunction with the National Basketball Players Association, is engaged in exploratory conversations with The Walt Disney Company about restarting the 2019-20 NBA season in late July at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida as a single site for an NBA campus for games, practices and housing,” Bass said. “Our priority continues to be the health and safety of all involved, and we are working with public health experts and government officials on a comprehensive set of guidelines to ensure that appropriate medical protocols and protections are in place.”
