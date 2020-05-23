25 New Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health (CDPH) has been notified of 25 more confirmed test results for coronavirus in residents of the city and no new fatalities.
The new cases include patients under 10 years old to 80 years old.
This brings the total to 1,365 confirmed cases in the City of Cleveland and 48 fatalities.
This according to a press release released from the Cleveland Mayor’s Office of Communications.
As of today, Sunday, May 23 there are 29,288 confirmed cases and 1,756 fatalities in the State of Ohio.
However, when Ohio calculates the total number they include 2,120 cases as CDC expanded case definitions or “probable” cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total to 31,408 cases.
Using the total number of cases with the CDC expanded definition Ohio has had 1,956 deaths and 31,408 cases.
According to the state of Ohio, total cases are the amount of confirmed COVID-19 cases and coronavirus cases using the CDC expanded definition, or “probable” cases.
Cleveland does not include “probable” or CDC expanded case definitions in their numbers.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.
There are more than 1.6 million confirmed cases and 96,662 deaths in the U.S.
Residents can view the Cuyahoga County Department of Public Health’s map showing the confirmed cases by zip code throughout Cuyahoga County. The County releases an updated map each Friday.
