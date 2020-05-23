Show off your safe grilling skills this Memorial Day weekend with these tips

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Aside from honoring our military heroes who gave the ultimate sacrifice to protect our country, Memorial Day Weekend is traditionally filled with activities that kick off the unofficial start of summer.
But while the coronavirus crisis has thwarted many annual plans that don’t promote social distancing guidelines, there’s one thing you can still do: grill out.
With gatherings of more than 10 still banned, you may not be able to show off your cooking skills to everyone you’d want to.
But while you’re social distancing, don’t forget to be safe with these grilling tips from Ohio authorities like the FEMA, Ohio Department of Commerce, the State Fire Marshal, and the U.S. Fire Administration:
- Only use your grill outside. Keep it at least 10 feet from siding deck rails, and eaves.
- Clean your grill after each use. This will remove grease that can start a fire.
- Open your gas grill before lighting.
- Keep a 3-foot safe zone around your grill. This will keep kids and pets safe.
- Place coals from your grill in a metal can with a lid once they have cooled.
- Keep an eye on your grill fire pit or patio torches. Don’t walk away from them when they are lit.
