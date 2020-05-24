Cleveland Police searching for missing 17-year-old girl last seen May 15

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the community to help find missing 17-year-old Emma Raifsnyder, who was last been on May 15.
Police described her as 5′ tall, 204 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.
According to the report, Raifsnyder is known to frequent the areas of:
- West 25th Street and Clark Avenue
- West 32nd Street and Lorain Avenue
- Fulton Road and Lorain Avenue.
Call the Third District Detective Unit at 216-623-5318 or Detective Cindy Pivarnik at 216-623-3082 if you see Braxton or know where she may be.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.