Cleveland Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl last seen May 15

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Divison of Police is asking for the community to help find 15-year-old Niya Braxton, who hasn’t been seen since May 15.
Police described her as 5′4″ tall, 120 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.
According to police, Braxton is known to frequent the following areas:
- East 93rd Street & Chester Avenue
- East 93rd Street and Woodland Avenue
- East 156th Street and Lakeshore Boulevard
Call the Third District Detective Unit at 216-623-5318 or Detective Cindy Pivarnik at 216-623-3082 if you see Braxton or know where she may be.
