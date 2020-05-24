1,249 COVID-19 cases reported in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Health officials said Sunday there are a total cumulative of 1,249 COVID-19 cases in Summit County. The total for cases includes confirmed and probable dead.
There is a a confirmed 1,172 cases countywide.
And, there are a total cumulative of 159 dead. The total for cases includes confirmed and probable cases.
Health officials said there are 121 confirmed dead statewide.
You can read the latest number updates in Ohio from Sunday below.
Summit County Public Health officials offered tips on how to keep yourself safe while getting gas:
- If available, use disinfecting wipes on handles and buttons of gas pump before you touch them.
- After you get gas and pay, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water when you get to your destination.
Summit County Public Health officials also remind us to clean all ‘high touch’ surfaces every day.
High touch surfaces include counters, tabletops, doorknobs, bathroom fixtures, toilets, phones, keyboards, tablets, and bedside tables.
Also, clean any surfaces that may have blood, stool, or body fluids on them.
Use a household cleaning spray or wipe according to the label instructions.
