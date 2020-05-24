The Islamic Center of Cleveland held a Drive-by Eid Parade

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -This Eid, even though many can’t get together because of social distancing guidelines, the Islamic Center of Cleveland managed to find a way with a drive-by Eid Parade.
“Not going to let that get in the way of our celebration, so we’re celebrating in a very unorthodox fashion," said the Center’s President.
Eid traditions include having dinner with family & giving and receiving gifts, especially for children.
The president of the center Ziad Tayeh said their goal is much deeper.
“It’s important that our community recognizes the importance of the holiday so we wanted to make sure that they felt the holiday spirit despite the fact that they are limited by the covid-19 situation," he said.
The holiday marks the end of the 30 days of fasting of Ramadan.
The Mosque has been closed now since early march.
The President said they are planning to open it in phases.
Only a certain amount of people will be allowed inside the mosque when it does reopen.
Currently prayers are being done online.
