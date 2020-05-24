Kent Fire finds missing adult swimmer dead at Nelson Ledges Quarry Park

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - A missing adult swimmer was found dead at Nelson Ledges Quarry Park, and the Kent Fire Department is reminding residents to never swim alone.
The fire department said as part of the Portage County Water Rescue Team, Kent Fire divers responded to Nelson Ledges Quarry Park for a missing swimmer. Kent Fire Department divers found and recovered a male adult victim.
“We extend our sincere condolences to his family and friends,” the fire department said in a Facebook post.
The fire department is reminding everyone to stay safe this holiday weekend, and every day. They also reminded residents to never swim alone, and always wear a life jacket.
