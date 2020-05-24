Memorial Day events throughout Northeast Ohio (live blog)

Residents are being asked to gather in the commons parking lot at Twinsburg High School beginning at 10:30 a.m. and are encouraged to decorate their vehicles with American flags and other red, white and blue patriotic themes. To comply with physical distancing protocols, participants are to remain in their vehicles at all times and will not be permitted to mingle in the parking lot staging area. As Memorial Day is a solemn time to remember our country’s fallen, this will be a silent car procession. No vehicle horns, sirens, or music will be permitted.