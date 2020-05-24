Memorial Day events throughout Northeast Ohio (live blog)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you need something to do on Memorial Day, by following the current health restrictions, here is a running list below throughout Northeast Ohio.
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS
They will be holding a drive-thru Memorial Day Parade on May 25, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. To participate, please stay in your car and drive thru the parade route, which begins at the Oakes Road entrance onto City Campus, winds around the north side of the Community & Recreation Center, and down Faulhaber Drive, exiting onto Broadview Road. There will be directional signs.
GREEN
Under current health restrictions, Green is inviting community members to Chalk the Walk along their traditional parade route. In addition, the city released a Memorial Day coloring page online. They also released a Memorial Day video on YouTube.
Earlier this month, the city of Green, following the guidance of Summit County Public Health and the Ohio Department of Health, canceled the traditional Memorial Day activities including the Pancake Breakfast, Parade, Ceremony, Car Show and Community Picnic.
“It was with heavy hearts that we had to cancel our Memorial Day events this year because we know the importance of this day for so many of our families,” said Mayor Gerard Neugebauer in a released statement. “We know these special activities are not a replacement to our usual events, but we hope these activities give our families a way to recognize and honor the meaning of Memorial Day.”
Chalk the Walk
Residents are invited to Chalk the Walk along our traditional parade route (*Green High School on Boettler Road east to Massillon Road route to Steese Road west to the Green Intermediate School) anytime May 23 through May 25 with patriotic drawings or messages thanking service members and heroes. Families must bring their own chalk and maintain proper physical distancing.
Memorial Day Coloring Page
The city has released a Memorial Day coloring page for children and families. The coloring page may be downloaded and printed from www.cityofgreen.org/memorialday2020. Families are invited to take a picture of their completed coloring pages and email them to greentogether@cityofgreen.org. The city will share these with our local assisted living and nursing homes in Green to decorate and show appreciation for our veterans.
MANTUA
The Village of Mantua will not be holding a Memorial Day Parade on May 25, 2020. However, the American Legion will be conducting a short Memorial Service at Hillside Cemetery on May 25 at 10 a.m. Please wear facial coverings and practice social distancing for everyone’s protection. There is no rain date, Mayor Linda Clark announced.
MENTOR
The city’s annual Memorial Day Procession and Ceremony will be held onMay 25 with the following changes in effect:
MEMORIAL DAY PROCESSION
This year’s Memorial Day observance will include a vehicular procession beginning promptly at 9:30 a.m. and will be comprised of cars only – no motorcycles, buses, bicycles, or pedestrians, will be allowed.
All are invited to participate. Participants are to assemble at Memorial Middle School located at 8979 Mentor Avenue at 9 a.m. Mentor Police will be on hand to form the parade line, manage traffic, and lead the procession.
The parade route will head north out of the parking lot and then wind through the Mentor Municipal Cemetery in front of the Vietnam War Memorial before ultimately exiting on Jackson Street. For everyone's safety, participants are required to remain in their cars at all times. Please exit the cemetery immediately after the parade following guidance from traffic control officers.
MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY
The Memorial Day Ceremony will be conducted at 10 a.m. in front of the Vietnam War Memorial at the Mentor Municipal Cemetery. Due to mass gathering restrictions currently in effect in Ohio, this event is closed to the public but will be broadcast live on the Mentor Channel, Facebook, and YouTube. It will also be rebroadcast throughout the week and posted on social media for those unable to watch live.
If you have any questions, please contact Mentor Parks & Recreation at parks@cityofmentor.com.
TWINSBURG
Due to the COVOD-19 pandemic and complying with guidance advising against large gatherings, the annual Twinsburg Memorial Day Parade and program have been canceled. In lieu of the traditional parade, Twinsburg VFW Post 4929 has opted to hold a private Memorial Day program with just its members in attendance at 11:00 a.m. Physical distancing among the post members will be in place.
Following the post’s brief ceremony, a parade of cars will proceed from Twinsburg High School, up Ravenna Road, and past VFW Memorial park, which is located at 9825 Ravenna Road. The vehicle procession of government officials, safety forces, and residents is intended to be a show of support for our VFW post and their ongoing efforts to memorialize those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.
Residents are being asked to gather in the commons parking lot at Twinsburg High School beginning at 10:30 a.m. and are encouraged to decorate their vehicles with American flags and other red, white and blue patriotic themes. To comply with physical distancing protocols, participants are to remain in their vehicles at all times and will not be permitted to mingle in the parking lot staging area. As Memorial Day is a solemn time to remember our country’s fallen, this will be a silent car procession. No vehicle horns, sirens, or music will be permitted.
At the conclusion of the post’s private ceremony, the non-stop procession will leave Twinsburg High School at approximately 11:15 a.m. and proceed past the post with a police escort. Traffic on Ravenna Road from Twinsburg Square to the high school will be temporarily halted to allow the procession to flow without interruption from approximately 11:15 a.m. until the procession ends. Participants will then return home or resume their Memorial Day plans. Residents should expect closures at Church Street, Richner Court, Burridge Circle, Twins Hills Drive, and both Arbor Glen driveways.
