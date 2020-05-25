Avon teen earns college degree while still in high school

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Avon teen’s commitment paid off in a big way as she was able to earn a college degree while completing high school.
As an incoming freshman, Anna Lewis asked her parents if she could enroll at Lorain County Community College through a program that allowed her to receive collegiate credit while still studying her normal academics at Avon High School.
Her parents were hesitant at first, but when they agreed, Lewis presented them with a detailed and well-thought out four-year plan that included taking college courses through all four years of high school.
“I fell in love with it,” Lewis said of the College Credit Plus program. “I knew that taking college classes throughout the rest of my high school career was right for me.”
In addition to balancing coursework from all levels online, on campus, and over the summer, Lewis took part on three cheerleading teams, was the president of the high school’s “SADD” club, worked part-time, and spent time performing volunteer work.
“Taking college classes in high school is not meant to be easy. It took me a while to get used to the coursework and the time required,” Lewis said.
“We would remind her that she was a 14- or 15-year-old girl taking college level classes. We told her to just do her best," Lewis’ mother, Dell-Ann, said.
Lewis earned the required 60 college credits and an associate’s degree in science.
By completing one more class this summer, Lewis will also earn a second associate’s degree.
“I am super excited. It’s been a very long journey to get here and I am proud of myself that I made a goal, stuck to it, and achieved it,” Lewis said.
She will know celebrate her graduations from both Avon High School and Lorain Community College during virtual ceremonies due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“To say that ending Anna’s senior year of high school and her first two years of college during a pandemic has been easy would be a lie,” Lewis’ mother added. “The events we had hoped to celebrate with her have been cancelled, rescheduled, or done alternatively. And we are sad that she cannot walk across a stage to get her high school and college diplomas.”
Lewis plans to attend the University of Toledo to finisher her bachelor’s degree in biology before heading off to medical school to fulfill her life-long goal.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.