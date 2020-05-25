Cleveland Cavaliers star Andre Drummond leaves $1,000 tip at a Florida restaurant for waitress

Drummond is making $27 million with the Cavs this season.

By Simon Hannig | May 25, 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond left a $1,000 tip at a Florida restaurant for a waitress on a $164 bill.

Drummond left the tip for Kasandra Diaz, a waitress at Che Restaurant in Delray Beach.

“When I was given the checkbook, I went to put in the tip & information to close the table and I couldn’t believe it," Diaz said in an Instagram post Sunday. "From a $160 check, the tip read $1,000. I was shaking and had tears of happiness after what he left me. I had no idea how to react, I didn’t want to draw attention but at the same time I couldn’t describe the the amount of appreciation I had/have. It’s so amazing to see people displaying acts of kindness in these uncertain times.”

Today, started off as slow day at work getting there for my double shift. The past week, overall, has been pretty slow of course due to COVID. Restaurants and staff have been struggling, as you can imagine. Little did I know that today I would get a tip no server would guess that they would ever receive when they open that check book. Unknowingly, I was seated and served a table with @andredrummondd . I had no idea who he was, and hadn’t seen him here before but we @che.delray always welcome our new customers. When I was given the checkbook, I went to put in the tip & information to close the table and I couldn’t believe it. From a $160 check, the tip read $1,000. I was shaking and had tears of happiness after what he left me. I had no idea how to react, I didn’t want to draw attention but at the same time I couldn’t describe the the amount of appreciation I had/ have. It’s so amazing to see people displaying acts of kindness in these uncertain times. This is a story I will never forget, thank you again so much @andredrummondd !! #Blessed

Diaz said she did not know who Drummond was, and she had never seen him there before.

