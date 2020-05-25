Cleveland Cavaliers star Andre Drummond leaves $1,000 tip at a Florida restaurant for waitress

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond left a $1,000 tip at a Florida restaurant for a waitress on a $164 bill.
Drummond left the tip for Kasandra Diaz, a waitress at Che Restaurant in Delray Beach.
“When I was given the checkbook, I went to put in the tip & information to close the table and I couldn’t believe it," Diaz said in an Instagram post Sunday. "From a $160 check, the tip read $1,000. I was shaking and had tears of happiness after what he left me. I had no idea how to react, I didn’t want to draw attention but at the same time I couldn’t describe the the amount of appreciation I had/have. It’s so amazing to see people displaying acts of kindness in these uncertain times.”
Diaz said she did not know who Drummond was, and she had never seen him there before.
