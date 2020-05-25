East Cleveland Police searching for missing endangered woman who has special needs

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland Police are searching for Dymond Cook, 20, who was last seen in the area of 1891 Page Avenue in East Cleveland on May 25 at 10 a.m., and police said she has special needs and diagnosed with bipolar.
Police said she needs medications every 12 hours.
Dymond is 5′3″, 185 pounds, and has pink hair and glasses, police said.
Police said Dymond is possibly headed to the area of 2900 block of Harvey Avenue in Cleveland.
If you have any information, please call 911 or the East Cleveland Police Department at (216) 451-1234.
