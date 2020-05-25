Geauga officials warn residents of house scam

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A few Geauga residents were surprised when they saw their home on craigslist being offered for rent.
The only thing was, the owners of the home were trying to sell the house and said they didn’t put it up on Craigslist for rent.
The owners reported the listing to the Geauga County Sheriffs Department.
Geauga County officials have sent out a warning to all county residents about the new scam.
Officials say not to send money unless you know that you are in contact with the owner.
These scammers will generally ask for money because they don’t have ownership of the home.
They also add always to report suspicious activity to local law enforcement.
