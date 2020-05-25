Gov. DeWine says wearing a mask in public is a health measure and ‘not about politics’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - During a recent television appearance, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine reiterated his beliefs about wearing a face covering in public, saying masks are a matter of public health safety and should not be a divisive political issue.
“This is not about politics, this is not about whether you’re liberal or conservative, left or right, Republican, Democrat,” Gov. DeWine stated. “We wear the mask, and it’s been very clear what the studies have shown, you wear the mask, not to protect yourself so much as to protect others.”
DeWine’s remarks, made on Sunday while on “Meet the Press,” were in agreement with an emotional plea from North Dakota’s Republican Governor, Doug Burgum, in which he asked for mask shaming to end for those facing criticism when donning facial coverings.
“What we do directly impacts others,” the Ohio Governor added.
The Ohio Governor previously directed all customers to wear masks while shopping in stores, but that order was later revised to only a strong recommendation while out in public.
Employees in Ohio businesses are still required to wear masks while working if they are able to do so.
As of Monday morning, the Ohio Department of Health reported at least 1,969 COVID-19 deaths and 31,911 total cases statewide.
