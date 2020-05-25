Coronavirus death toll up to 1,987 in Ohio; 32,477 cases reported statewide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine is not addressing Ohioans on Monday due to it being Memorial Day, but the state’s Department of Health still provided updated case numbers.
As of Monday, the Department of Health said 1,987 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 32,477 cases reported statewide.
As of May 25, Franklin County is the region with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, with 5,310 total.
The state’s numbers, according to Dr. Acton, which include probable cases per CDC guidelines, don’t reflect all of the cases because testing is primarily being used to screen individuals who are hospitalized or work in the health care field.
She also described that seeing a significant increase in daily cases shouldn’t be alarming because the testing capacity is expanding.
An additional 2,172 cases and 199 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 5,511 hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 1,443 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
