2020 Lawn Pass program canceled for Blossom Music Center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 2020 Lawn Pass program has been canceled by Live Nation.
Concertgoers have been looking forward to the 2020 pass since it went on sale in December.
Live Nation wrote the following message to its Lawn Pass Holders following the decision.
To our Lawn Pass holders:
Thank you for your patience as we worked to determine the best steps forward for our 2020 season.
We created the Lawn Pass as an easy way for fans to enjoy shows all season long, and we know how much you were looking forward to concerts this summer. As concerts are put on pause, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Lawn Pass program and provide refunds to all of our passholders.
Refunds will be processed in as little as 30 days. If you have any questions, please visit support.frontgatetickets.com.
Take care of yourself, and when the time is right, we look forward to seeing you on the lawn.
