20 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health said Monday there are 20 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 1,411 confirmed cases citywide.
Health officials reported no new deaths in Monday’s update. The total cumulative dead citywide stands at 48.
The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 2 years old to their 80s. CDPH is working to identify close contacts of these residents who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
You can view Ohio numbers update from Monday below.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.
In order to protect the individuals’ privacy, CDPH will not be releasing any additional demographic information related to any COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender.
View the Cuyahoga County Department of Public Health’s map of confirmed cases by zip code throughout Cuyahoga County. The county releases an updated map each Friday.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.