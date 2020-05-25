Northeast Ohio Weather: In the 80s today and humid; a few afternoon thunderstorms popping up

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Happy Memorial Day! It will be another warm and humid day out there. Afternoon temperatures surge into the middle to upper 80s. The humidity will make it feel a little warmer. A sunny sky this morning will give way to some clouds during the afternoon as cumulus clouds star to bubble up. It did include a few afternoon thunderstorms. A potential trigger is a lake breeze front that develops. A pop up storm could happen anywhere given the heat and humidity in place. Any storms that do form will be slow moving so we will have to keep a watch out for locally very heavy rain rates. Most of the time, however, it will stay dry today. Enjoy the holiday. A partly cloudy sky tonight, warm, and humid. We only drop into the 60s area wide.