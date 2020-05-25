Ohio woman, her boyfriend accused of ‘severe abuse’ that led to death of her 7-year-old son

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in the Columbus area arrested a woman and her boyfriend in connection to the death of her 7-year-old child.
According to investigators, Columbus police officers responded to a Azelda Street home on Saturday night for a report of a child who drowned.
Police found 7-year-old Fabian Maldonado-Cortez unresponsive. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators allege that the child was subjected to “severe abuse” that led to his death.
According to Columbus police, the boy’s mother, identified as 24-year-old Oneida Maldonado-Cortez, was arrested and charged with murder.
The woman’s boyfriend, 37-year-old Jose Santos Perez was also arrested in connection to the boy’s death and charge with endangering children.
Franklin County court records show that the mother is scheduled to be arraigned for the murder charge on Tuesday morning.
