People crowd Edgewater Park, Whiskey Island and Wendy Park Memorial Day; now closed to vehicular traffic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hundreds of people flocked to Lake Erie for Memorial Day.
At 2 p.m., Metroparks officials closed all vehicle access into Edgewater Park, Whiskey Island and Wendy Park.
A short while later, the road was re-opened, but officials said “it is a fluid” situation and may have to close again.
Metroparks police have been patrolling all locations this weekend, making sure people are maintaining social distancing.
Police are asking groups that are too close to move apart.
“Cleveland Metroparks continues to vigilantly monitor all parks and beaches and make adjustments to access to allow for proper social distancing,” said Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian Zimmerman. “We are all in this together and we are relying on our guests to follow the proper guidelines to ensure we can keep the beach and parks open to enjoy this summer.”
