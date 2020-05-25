2 separate shootings on Cleveland’s west side sends 2 people to the hospital

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two separate shootings happened on Cleveland’s west side Monday night that sent two people to the hospital, Cleveland EMS said.
Cleveland EMS said the first happened in the 1400 block of West 85th that person was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in critical condition. The second shooting happened at West 80th and Detroit Avenue the victim was also taken to MetroHealth Hospital in critical condition.
Cleveland Police are investigating both incidents. Police have not said if the shootings are related.
