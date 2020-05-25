South Euclid releases special Memorial Day video in lieu of cancelled parade

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of South Euclid has released a special Memorial Day video to honor those who fought for America and remember the canceled parade.
The show must go on in South Euclid.
While the city wasn’t able to host its annual Memorial Day parade, city officials put together a nice tribute to first responders, veterans and old parade memories.
"Today we pay tribute to those who have served, are serving, and most importantly those who have made the ultimate sacrifice while in service to our country,” said Mayor Georgine Welo.
In addition, many residents contributed to the project by sending in their photos and videos.
The touching tribute can be seen below:
