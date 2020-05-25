Three women-owned businesses in Westlake talk reopening during a pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three women-owned businesses in Westlake have reopened after two months of being closed during the lockdown.
Despite a two month wait, three women-owned businesses in Westlake that are inside of this studio on Detroit road are focused on bringing customers back.
Michaella Angelo owns Maui Whitening with her mother, Pattie.
“It’s a scary thing we’ve also been open one year and a half almost two years, so having to stop business has been tough," she said.
The second business Irene’s Aesthetics has also faced tough times because of the closure.
Aesthetician Irene Hatziantonio said her clients have shown tremendous support.
“I had an amazing amount of people this week and they are just thrilled to be back they have been very stressed out," she added.
The third business is Icon Microblading and is owned by Halley Longbottom.
All three businesses will have clients wait in the parking lot.
After you are called inside, hand sanitizer will be given to enforce safety.
The struggle has been real, but the women say they are ready for a comeback.
To make an appointment for Maui Teeth Whitening you can call 216-965-8122
Icon Microblading can be reached at 216-678-6630
Irene Aesthetics can be reached at 216-409-4988
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.