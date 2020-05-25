Twinsburg holds silent Memorial Day vehicle procession

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, city officials cancelled the annual Memorial Day parade and program; however, the VFW still found a way to show their respect.
Twinsburg VFW members organized a silent vehicle procession of safety forces, government officials and residents.
The vehicles were decorated with American flags and other patriotic themes.
Everyone remained in their vehicles at all times.
Participants left from Twinsburg High School Monday morning and made their way past VFW Memorial Park.
There were no vehicle horns, sirens or music.
