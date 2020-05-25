Twinsburg holds silent Memorial Day vehicle procession

By Julia Tullos | May 25, 2020 at 1:50 PM EDT - Updated May 25 at 1:50 PM

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, city officials cancelled the annual Memorial Day parade and program; however, the VFW still found a way to show their respect.

Twinsburg VFW members organized a silent vehicle procession of safety forces, government officials and residents.

VFW members organized a silent procession past the VFW Memorial Park.
The vehicles were decorated with American flags and other patriotic themes.

Everyone remained in their vehicles at all times.

Participants left from Twinsburg High School Monday morning and made their way past VFW Memorial Park.

Boy Scouts lined part of the parade route and were socially distanced from each other.
There were no vehicle horns, sirens or music.

