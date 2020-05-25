Unknown man’s body pulled from the Cuyahoga River

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An unidentified body of a man was pulled from the Cuyahoga River on Sunday.
The Coast Guard and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources were called to the Cuyahoga River at The Flats around 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Authorities on scene tell 19 News that a man’s body was pulled out of the water, and he’d been deceased for “some time.”
The medical examiner is working to identify the man.
Once 19 News gets more information, the story will be updated.
