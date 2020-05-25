USS Cod crew had their 1st Memorial Day ceremony in 44 years

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The crew of the USS Cod, a WW2 submarine on Cleveland’s lakefront, held their first Memorial Day service in 44 years.
After many cities cancelled their Memorial Day ceremonies due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the crew wanted to do something for our nation’s heroes and consulted several local veterans organizations.
“A virus should never stop Americans from honoring those who sacrificed their lives for our freedom,” said Cod Director Paul Farace.
The program finished with a deck gun volley to salute local medical staff, police and fire personnel who have been on the front line of the battle against COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.