Violent Memorial Day weekend: 7 shootings, 3 stabbings reported in Cleveland in just over 24-hour period

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives from the Cleveland Division of Police are investigating a rash of violent crimes that occurred within a 24-hour period of time.
According to Cleveland police:
Sunday, May 24
- Officers responded to a shooting at the Shell Gas Station located at 3020 Carnegie Avenue at approximately 3 a.m. A male victims was taken to MetroHealth Hospital after being shot multiple times in his legs.
- A shooting was reported at 4 a.m. at 3516 Hyde Avenue. A woman in her 30s was shot in the leg and treated at MetroHealth Hospital.
- Investigators say a man was shot in the chest at approximately 6 a.m. on East 162nd Street and died at the house where he was found. Witnesses told police that the victim was sleeping at a 36-year-old woman’s house at the time when the shooting suspect, who is known by the female, broke into the bedroom window and started assaulting her. The unidentified victim tried to intervene and was eventually fatally shot during the altercation.
- A 30-year-old man was shot in the arm and stomach on Hampden Avenue at 4 p.m. He was treated at University Hospitals.
- Detectives say a 44-year-old man was shot in the arm at approximately 11 p.m. on Ferris Avenue and taken by paramedics to University Hospitals.
Monday, May 25
- A 22-year-old man was shot in the right leg on East 110th Street at 3 a.m. and treated at University Hospitals.
- Police found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head at 8405 Clark Avenue at approximately 5 a.m. He was taken to MetroHealth Hospital for treatment.
Police also investigated several stabbings in the same timespan:
- On Sunday at 4 p.m., a 33-year-old man was stabbed multiple times on East 106th Street and treated at MetroHealth Hospital.
- A second stabbing was reported at 6 p.m. on Sunday at 2944 East 121st Street. Police say a 39-year-old woman was stabbed in the eye and taken to University Hospital in critical condition. A suspect was taken into custody.
- On Monday morning, the stabbing of a 61-year-old man was reported on Carson Avenue at 1 a.m. He was taken to MetroHealth Hospital for the chest wound.
Here is a map of all 10 incidents:
The matters are still under investigation.
