Akron firefighters battle 2 alarm blaze

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters were called out to a house fire around 8 a.m. Tuesday.
According to Akron firefighters, they first thought residents were trapped inside the structure in the 100 block of West Talmadge Avenue, but the home turned out to be vacant.
When crews arrived on scene, they saw smoke coming from a 3rd floor window.
Firefighters said the fire was found in the basement and quickly knocked down.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
