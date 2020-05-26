Akron firefighters respond to 2nd house fire in less than 3 hours

AKRON Ohio (WOIO) - Akron firefighters had a busy Tuesday morning.
By 11 a.m., crews had responded to two house fires in less than three hours.
The first fire started around 8 a.m. in a vacant home in the 100 block of West Talmadge Avenue.
Firefighters said the blaze began in the basement, but the cause remains under investigation.
The second fire began just before 11 a.m. on Sumner Street.
According to firefighters, the fire on Sumner Street is a two alarm blaze.
19 News has a crew on the way to the scene.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.