Akron police make arrest in murder of 68-year-old man

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police officers have made an arrest in the stabbing death of a 68-year-old man.
The victim was found dead inside his home in the 800 block of Wilmot Street on May 21 when officers did a welfare check.
Officers said their investigation led them to Jason Shockley, 30.
On Friday, Shockley was taken into custody at a vacant home on Kent Court in Akron.
Police said they also found the victim’s stolen 2005 Subaru Outback at the home.
No motive has been released.
Shockley is charged with aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, breaking and entering and criminal damaging.
Police said Shockley also had warrants out for parole violations.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.