'Armed and dangerous’ man suspected of shooting 2 people on Memorial Day wanted by Lorain police

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives from the Lorain Police Department are investigating three separate shooting that occurred on Memorial Day within city limits.
According to Lorain police:
- Police found a 24-year-old Lorain man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg just after 2 a.m. on Monday at 2525 Marshall Avenue. He was taken to Mercy Hospital for treatment. According to investigators, the victim and people on scene at the time of the shooting have been uncooperative. Anyone with information about the incident should contact Det. Graupmann at 440-204-2105.
- Officers responded to a home in the 2300 block of East 37th Street at approximately 2:13 a.m. on Memorial Day for reports of a shooting in the area. A 24-year-old female resident of the home and a 28-year-old Elyria man were found suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman was treated for a wound to her lower body and Mercy Hospital and was eventually released. The man is currently in critical condition at a Cleveland-area hospital. Investigators identified the suspect as 26-year-old Marquis Harden, of Lorain. Police say Harden is the estranged boyfriend of the woman, which appears to have been a factor in the shooting. Harden is on the run and should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about Harden and the shooting should contact Det. Dougherty at 440-204-2105.
- A separate shooting was reported just before 6 a.m. on Shaffer Drive. Police found a Lorain resident suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. He was treated at an area hospital and later released. Police say the victim and witnesses were uncooperative during questioning. Anyone with information about the incident should contact Det. Graupmann at 440-204-2105.
The incidents are still under investigation.
