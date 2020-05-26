Body found of 5-year-old missing from Adams County campground

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The body of a 5-year-old boy reported missing at Mineral Springs Lake Resort has been recovered, according to authorities.
Cameron Walters had last been seen Monday around 5 p.m. at the 350-acre campground in Peebles, Ohio.
Walters’s body was found in the water shortly after 6 p.m., authorities say.
They do not suspect foul play.
Authorities said previously Walters could not swim, though it remains unclear if he wandered off by himself.
Volunteers searched the wooded area by foot Tuesday, and a dive team went into the lake about 10 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.
Monday’s search ran past midnight at the campground, where his grandparents have a camper, before stopping about 2 a.m. Tuesday.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
