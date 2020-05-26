The challenges and upshot of wearing a mask during hot days in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dr. Amy Edwards is a pediatric infectious disease specialist and associate medical director for infection control at UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital.
“When you’re exercising, you’re actually going to be breathing harder, more droplets are going to come out. If you happen to be an asymptomatic spreader, you’re spewing out more virus because of the exercise. So, it really is the personal responsibility of the person doing the exercising to make sure you’re doing it in a location that’s not exposing a bunch of other people.”
Wearing a mask may be more difficult, but consider the alternatives, health, sickness or even death.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.