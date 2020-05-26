Cleveland driver pleads guilty to being high on PCP when he killed a woman

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 41-year-old Cleveland man has pleaded guilty to being high on PCP when he caused a deadly car accident in November 2019.
Lennard Duncan was speeding in a 2017 Mercedes Benz on Nov. 27 when he slammed into the back of Traci Simmons’ Honda CRV.
Simmons, 52, was stopped at a red light at East 55th Street and Broadway Avenue in Cleveland.
Simmons was killed and three others seriously injured.
Duncan pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault and DUI.
He will be sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge John O’Donnell on June 11.
