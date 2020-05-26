Cleveland Police officer injured in Memorial Day crash that sent 2 others to the hospital

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Divison of Police confirmed an officer was injured in a Memorial Day crash along with a man and a woman that were riding in the other vehicle.
According to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia, the crash involving a police zone car and another vehicle crashed around 8 p.m. on East 93rd Street and Woodland Avenue.
The 21-year-old woman and 31-year-old man riding in the other vehicle were stable when EMS brought them to University Hospitals, according to Cleveland EMS.
EMS also took the officer to University Hospitals, but in unknown conditions, according to the report.
Sgt. Ciaccia did not provide details of the crash at this time.
