Cleveland Police searching for missing endangered 31-year-old man

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police said officers need help finding 31-year-old De-angelo Holiday after he went missing on Memorial Day.
Police describe him as 5′8″ tall, 160 lbs., with black hair, brown eyes, a goatee, and tattoos on his arms and chest.
According to police, Holiday lives in the 5200 block of Lorain Avenue, but was last seen at Hanini Subs at East 55th and Woodland Avenue.
The report said his sister went with him to get food around 10 p.m. on Monday.
After paying for the food, his sister called him to help carry it because it was so heavy, but Holiday was nowhere to be seen, according to the report.
Call police if you see Holiday or have any information on where he may be.
